Google Recorder gets Material You redesign, support for French, German, & Japanese on Pixel 6

Google’s remarkably handy and powerful Recorder app for Pixel phones is getting a Material You redesign. The new look was first shown off yesterday and rolling out now, while the tool now supports French, German, and Japanese on the Pixel 6.

This Material You redesign starts on the homescreen with Dynamic Color replacing the pitch/AMOLED black dark theme. (The previous background was quite nice and befitting of the application’s utility-like nature.) If you disabled backup, a generic avatar replaces your profile image in the top-right corner.

Meanwhile, Recorder preferences have been updated to match the style found in the system Settings app, while the search page offers “Location” suggestions.

The main list now has much larger month labels, while recordings are placed in more bulbous cards. Lastly, the FAB to start a recording is very large, similar to Google Clock.

When you start recording, there is a very large and red rectangular button to pause at the bottom. It’s flanked by new shortcuts to “Delete” and “Save,” even when you’re still actively recording. A nice touch sees the “Audio” waveform and “Transcript” placed in its own card. When you open a stored recording, you’ll also see a big MY play button.

Google Recorder 3.0.402827235 with Material You is rolling out via the Play Store, but — in a change — can be easily sideloaded on supported Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, the support for transcribing in three more languages is currently only available on the Pixel 6. This could be due to the new high-quality automatic speech recognition (ASR) models that run on Tensor.

On Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6 transcriptions, searches within recordings, and use of the new Google Assistant are available in English, French, German, and Japanese. On Pixel 3 through 5a (5G) transcriptions, searches within recordings, and use of the new Google Assistant are only available in English.

