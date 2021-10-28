Same-day repairs are available for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from uBreakiFix/Asurion

Just in case anything should happen to your brand-new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, uBreakiFix by Asurion is offering same-day repairs.

Now that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have officially launched and arrived in customers’ hands, it’s unfortunately also time for those phones to start accidentally slipping out of those hands. Both models of Pixel 6 feature glass on both the front and the back, including two separate panels of glass on the rear. While all of that glass is Gorilla Glass 6, accidents happen and glass will inevitably crack.

Google has once again partnered with uBreakiFix — which is currently in the process of rebranding to “Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions” — as a repair partner in the United States. As such, starting today, all 720+ uBreakiFix locations in the country are equipped to do same-day repair of cracked or broken screens on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts. uBreakiFix offers authorized in- and out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3a series and beyond, plus authorized out-of-warranty repairs for Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series devices.

The main advantage of going to a repair partner, beyond the assurance that only genuine parts will be used, is that your same-day screen repair can be covered under Google’s Preferred Care, if you paid for that protection. With Preferred Care, a walk-in screen repair should only set you back about $29. On another note, uBreakiFix by Asurion is also authorized for in-warranty and out-of-warranty repairs for every generation of Pixel phone that Google has offered.

