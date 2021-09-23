Your Pixel and Galaxy repair store is now Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions

Long-time provider of official Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy repairs in the US, uBreakiFix is getting rebranded to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions.

Since the launch of the Pixel lineup, uBreakiFix has been one of the only official outlets for repairs in the US, outside of sending your phone back to Google. The partnership has continued all the way through to the Pixel 5, with uBreakiFix offering same-day repairs for those phones in most locations. Samsung wasn’t far behind, partnering with uBreakiFix for official repairs since 2018.

Back in 2019, uBreakiFix became a part of Asurion – one of the biggest providers of insurance and extended warranties for smartphones – with the two companies having an aligned goal of keeping customers’ phones working. Today, the company announced that all of the over 650 uBreakiFix stores in the US will be rebranded to “Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.”

The rebrand will begin at the tail end of this year and continue into next year. During the transition period between the two names, customers will still be able to use the uBreakiFix location finder, regardless of whether their local store has been renamed.

Asurion has promised that the rebrand will not affect the level of service or the variety of repairs available at each location. Customers with Pixel phones or a Galaxy phone covered under Samsung Care can continue to bring their devices in for service, including same-day service where available.

When a device is broken or not working as it should, we want people to immediately think of us and head to their local Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store. Our mission is to get people back up and running quickly with their tech. We will continue listening, testing, investing, and innovating to ensure our stores meet customers’ tech repair needs as they expand and evolve. — Dave Barbuto, uBreakiFix CEO

