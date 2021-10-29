Bandwidth: GeForce Now’s 3080 tier seems to be the new gold standard for cloud gaming tech

The cloud gaming market has been very competitive over the past year or two, but Google Stadia was widely regarded as being the king of the streaming tech. Now, though, it seems Nvidia has the leg up with the performance of its new GeForce Now 3080 tier.

Nvidia’s new GeForce Now 3080 tier is turning heads

Hands-on impressions of the new GeForce Now 3080 tier went live earlier this week — Pixel season keeps us busy, folks — and it seems the general impression is that it’s a killer option. Apparently, GeForce Now 3080 tier’s performance “leapfrogs” Stadia, according to the Verge. The outlet explains:

In 2019, it was clear Google’s Stadia had surpassed every other nascent cloud gaming service in terms of responsive gameplay and clear image quality, even if “4K” was a lie. It’s equally clear today that Nvidia has leapt ahead on both fronts — to the point it’s starting to feel like a valid alternative to a next-gen game console…

ArsTechnica further said that latency felt on par with or better than their “best” Stadia experiences even using the Wi-Fi connected Stadia Controller versus GFN’s Bluetooth-connected controllers for Shield TV. The outlet did still call GeForce Now’s experience the “clunkiest” of the bunch, despite the much better performance offered by this 3080 tier.

On my 4K TV, with a gamepad in hand, the 2160p/60 fps gaming sensation was absolutely incredible. Visually rich fare like Metro Exodus, Control, and Guardians of the Galaxy felt almost identical to local rendering, without any moments where my game feed stuttered, glitched, or suffered from any compression-related artifacts.

It sure looks like the 3080 tier of GeForce Now is the king of the hill at this point for streaming, which is an impressive feat by any measure.

Along with those early impressions, Nvidia also announced the latest batch of games on GeForce Now, including Riders Republic and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Amazon Luna reveals more game additions

Amazon Luna is also adding Riders Republic this week through its Ubisoft+ channel, but there have been some other announcements. Monster Harvest was also released onto Luna’s Family Channel and Olija was added to Luna+.

Next month, the Luna+ channel will add at least three new games – Carrion, GRIS, and Mortal Shell: Enhanced – while the Family Channel will also add at least one more game in PHOGS.

PlayStation Now’s November games leak

A leak from DeaLabs claims that Sony will add at least two new games to PlayStation Now this week, both of which are pretty notable titles. If the leak comes to pass, we’ll see Mafia: Definitive Edition and Celeste on PlayStation Now in the next few weeks.

Further, Sony this week confirmed that December’s list will include GTA III – The Definitive Edition.

