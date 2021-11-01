Deals: Google Nest early Black Friday sale from $25, OnePlus 9 Pro $269 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by an early Black Friday Google Nest sale from $25. That’s alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro seeing a $269 discount and the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch dropping to $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest early Black Friday sale goes live

November 1 has officially rolled around and an early Black Friday sale is under way across nearly the entire lineup of Google’s latest Nest speakers and smart displays. Various retailers are getting in on the action, most notably discounting the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen to $50. Down from $100, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low that’s $30 under our previous mention.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub launched earlier in the year as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, delivering a 7-inch display and all of its beloved voice control features in the process. There’s still much of the the fabric-wrapped form factor from before, but with the added inclusion of new functionality like Soli Sleep Sensing that allows Nest Hub to monitor wellness overnight. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $269 on OnePlus 9 Pro

Today, multiple retailers are rolling out early Black Friday pricing on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $800 at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $269 in savings, a new all-time low that’s $72 under our previous mention, and likely the best pricing we’ll see all holiday season.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch drops to $200

The early Black Friday 2021 savings are now under way and Amazon is rolling those discounts over to select Fitbit fitness trackers. The most notable of these markdowns has dropped the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch to $200 in all three colors, down from the usual $290 price tag. Saving you $90, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for only the second time so far.

Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to six-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

