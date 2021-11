The best Android phones you can buy today [Update: November 2021]

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone, chances are you’ve got a lot of devices on your shortlist. There are so many different options out on the market today that it can make finding the right one a bit difficult. So, let’s take a look at the best Android phones you can buy today in the United States, as of November 2021.

BEST ANDROID PHONES – NOVEMBER 2021

New for September:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

NEW: Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s ‘first’ flagships mix value w/ performance

Google’s Pixel smartphones have always been solid options with great cameras, but many had a deal-breaking flaw or just weren’t as good for the money compared with other flagships. This year, though, the Pixel 6 changes the conversation.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro start at $599 and $899, respectively. Starting with the more affordable model, that price tag delivers a 6.4-inch, 1080p, 90Hz display in a glass and aluminum body. It also includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 4,600 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro upgrades that spec sheet with a larger 6.7-inch display that upgrades the resolution to 1440p and refresh rate to 120Hz. The display itself also has curved sides and slightly smaller bezels.

Pixel 6

Under the hood, both devices run on top of the Google Tensor chip, which is a flagship-tier chipset that’s pretty similar in performance to the Snapdragon 888 found in other current flagship Android phones. It does, however, offer Google’s phone better performance in AI tasks such as voice recognition and camera processing. This translates to direct user benefits such as faster voice-to-text through Gboard as well as improved camera processing in third-party apps such as Instagram and Snapchat. Plus, Tensor also means these phones will get 5 years of security updates, nearly 2 years more than the average.

In the camera department, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both include a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The Pro also adds a 48MP 4x telephoto camera which provides much better and much father zoom images. For stills, it’s easily regarded as one of the best phones for still images, though the video performance is still lacking a little bit. The Pixel 6 has an 8MP selfie camera where the Pixel 6 Pro goes to 11MP with a wider field-of-view.

At their prices points, it’s pretty hard to find a better value than the Pixel 6 series in today’s Android market. They truly are some of the best Android phones available right now. At launch, though, stock of the Pixel 6 Pro has been pretty tough to find.

Samsung Galaxy S21/+

Samsung’s well-rounded offerings are some of the best you can get

We say it year in and year out, but Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup continues to be perhaps the best well-rounded set of Android smartphones out there, and this year’s Galaxy S21 line does an even better job of that by bringing the cost of entry way down.

The base Galaxy S21 this year starts at $799, making it one of the most affordable flagship phones, and one of the best Android phones, period. The phone carries a 6.2-inch 1080p 120Hz display within a plastic and metal body. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Android 11 and One UI 3.1 ship out of the box, and Samsung seems to just be getting better about software updates as time goes on.

Samsung includes a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera that uses the extra sensor data to offer up to 3x lossless zoom. The results from these cameras are acceptable, sometimes even great, they’re just not super consistent as we talk about more in our review.

By upgrading to the Galaxy S21+, you’ll be upgrading to a larger 6.7-inch display, still 1080p and 120Hz, as well as a much bigger 4,800 mAh battery. Specs, cameras, and the rest of the package are pretty much identical, although they are now wrapped in glass and metal instead of plastic.

Why are these three phones the best Android has to offer in 2021? It’s not that they do anything perfectly, but they get everything just right enough to be worthy of the price and not have any real downsides. Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, quite simply, and the S21 line is proof.

Best affordable Android phones

OnePlus 9/9 Pro

Ultra-fast charging, top-end specs, and a good camera

After years battling to improve its cameras, OnePlus made it a core focus of its OnePlus 9 series, and it helped make these some of the best Android phones you can buy today.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s direct flagship, offering a 6.7-inch, 1440p AMOLED display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch 1080p display that’s flat and has the same 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip. The 9 and 9 Pro are available with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB or storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, no microSD card slots anywhere.

Out of the box, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro run on Android 11 with the company’s customized OxygenOS 11 overlay.

What’s the difference between the two phones? It starts with the build materials. The 9 Pro is built entirely from metal and glass, but the 9 has a glass back with a plastic frame. It does result in a different feel, but both phones still feature basic water resistance, the usual alert slider switch, and a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, too. Both devices also support 65W charging using the included charger and wireless charging; 50W on the Pro, 15W on the regular. Both phones share the same 4,500 mAh battery, though.

Then there’s the camera setup. OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad to improve its cameras, and the results speak for themselves. It’s a good camera, but the two phones have slightly different setups. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 48MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and 2MP depth camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 has a different 48MP primary camera, the same 50MP ultrawide, keeps the 2MP depth camera, but drops the telephoto shooter.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTPHONES

Google Pixel 5a

Google’s lineup of Pixel smartphones has had some ups and downs over the past few years, but the Pixel 5a is a mid-ranger that’s worth consideration on its battery life alone.

Where the Pixel 5, now discontinued and a hard sell with the Pixel 6 around, was a high-end but mid-tier phone, the Pixel 5a focuses on getting the basics right with one feature that makes it especially attractive.

For $449, the Pixel 5a has a 6.2-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage. The phone also has a huge 4,680 mAh battery, which gives it enough power to truly hit two full days of use as we found in our review. The limited 60Hz display also helps with that endeavor.

Pixel 5a is available exclusively from the Google Store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra/S21 Ultra

If you have the budget for a super-high-end flagship, there are two clear choices for the best Android phones. On one hand, there’s the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a 2021 flagship with the most up-to-date specs and software, as well as a fully capable package. On the other, last year’s Note 20 Ultra, which offers almost the same hardware, just with a couple of minor steps down.

Looking first at the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we’re seeing an $1,199 smartphone that brings with it a massive 6.8-inch 1440p, 120Hz display that even supports an add-on S Pen. Under the hood, you’ll find Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 888 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. That’s all wrapped up in metal and matte glass with 5G support, Android 11, and more. You’ll find USB-C and wireless charging, but no charger included in the box. There’s a 5,000 mAh battery to get you through the day too. microSD card support is also missing from the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the camera department, Samsung offers up one of the best shooting experiences on Android. The primary 108MP shooter produces crisp shots with good colors and is more consistent compared to Samsung’s regular Galaxy S21 phones. There’s also a solid 12MP ultrawide, but the two 10MP telephoto lenses are what really seal the deal. One is a 3x optical zoom camera and the other jumps up to 10x. Both are impressively sharp and produce great results, as you can see in our review.

Moving over to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it offers a lot of the same benefits. The same basic camera setup (minus one telephoto camera), a 6.9-inch display, and S Pen support. The benefits? Note 20 Ultra has a silo to store the S Pen within, comes in the slick Mystic Bronze color variant, offer a microSD card slot, and still includes a charger in the box. The bad? Note 20 Ultra costs $100 more, has an older Snapdragon 865+, will lose software update support a few months before S21 Ultra, and has a smaller 4,500 mAh battery. It’s not a huge trade-off, really, but one that will make you question what’s most important.

If you’re interested in these phones — and you should be — my advice is to wait for a sale. Trade-in values can take some of the sting off, but Samsung smartphones are notorious for going on sale. Stay tuned to the folks over at 9to5Toys and they’ll let you know when a price drop happens. It doesn’t take long either. The entire S21 lineup was widely discounted by $200 in just a couple of weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3/Fold 3

Foldables may seem like a luxury at this point, and they are, but they’re quickly coming to the mainstream. At this point, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are among the best Android phones you can buy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings almost all of the benefits of the standard Galaxy S21 and S21+ mentioned above, but with a couple of key changes. On the positive, the folding nature of the device allows its 6.7-inch display to take up only half the space in your pocket which makes the device more portable. The hinge can also act as a built-in kickstand for the 12MP cameras, and the whole package is still water-resistant. The only big flaw, as detailed in our review, is the battery life which is definitely sub-par for a device of this price point.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available for $999 from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and most carriers.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a truly flagship foldable that has a full-size outer display and a considerably larger inner display that unfolds. That inner display supports Samsung’s S Pen tech for handwriting and stylus control and has an under-display camera too so the canvas remains uninterrupted. The device also retains water resistance and similarly has some minor battery life qualms, but it’s a form factor you just can’t experience otherwise. If it’s up your alley, the $1,800 price might not sting too much…

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available for $1,799 from Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and most carriers. Sales have already kicked in, though, and Fold 3 has been seen for as little as $1,600.

Samsung Galaxy S20 | S20 FE

There are four Galaxy S20 models, but the only ones most people should care about are the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the late-released Galaxy S20 FE. The two top-end phones — at $999 and $1,199, respectively — offer a great package for any prospective smartphone buyer, starting with their displays. Both phones ship with huge SuperAMOLED panels that have a small punch-hole for the front-facing camera and feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Behind that display, you’ll find Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI on top, a feature-packed layer that does just about anything you want it to do. The device also features a powerful spec package behind-the-scenes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, too.

As for the camera department, there’s a lot to love on paper. Both devices are equipped with 12MP primary cameras, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera that, using software, can shoot up to 30x zoom. You’ll get better results from a Pixel or iPhone, but unless you’re taking shots of people or pets regularly, this is a very flexible camera setup that should serve a lot of people just fine. Just be warned when it comes to consistency.

Then, there’s the Galaxy S20 FE. At $699, it’s a much more affordable device versus the rest of the S20 lineup, but offers most of the same core upsides. It has a 120Hz display, a trio of cameras headlined by a 12MP shooter, and offers features like IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, and solid battery life. It also features the same Snapdragon 865 processor, only paired with 6GB of RAM instead of 12GB.

The Galaxy S20 FE is just a tremendously good deal as we put forward in our review. The only potential negative for some people might be that this phone is plastic instead of glass, but that’s all down to personal preference. On the bright side, though, it comes in way more color options.

Another nice improvement on the S20 series is standard 5G on all devices. The smaller Galaxy S20 supports 5G on T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Google Fi, and has a special version on Verizon. The S20+, on the other hand, has the needed mmWave connectivity to use 5G anywhere in the world. The networks are still being built out right now, but if you want a phone that’s “future proof” for a few years, this is something you’ll want to consider. The Galaxy S20 FE is in the same boat as the regular S20.

At this point in the lifespan, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are both technically discontinued. You may find they’re often out of stock brand new, or discounted when they are available. But do keep in mind you can also buy them secondhand from various marketplaces.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: