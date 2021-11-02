Google Stadia adds more free trials; Control for 30 minutes, Riders Republic for 2 hours

Approaching the start of its third year on the market, one of the most exciting recent developments for Google Stadia has been the arrival of free trials on the platform. Following the feature’s debut with Hello Engineer, Stadia has expanded free trials to Control: Ultimate Edition as well as Ubisoft’s just-released Riders Republic.

Released over the past few days, these two new trials on Stadia add to the list of free trial titles that are available without any form of payment or even an account on Stadia. Control was added just a day or two after Hello Engineer, but StadiaSource spotted the addition of Riders Republic earlier today.

While Google Stadia’s free trial of Control: Ultimate Edition is limited to 30 minutes, Riders Republic offers quite a bit more without cost. That trial lasts a full 2 hours, more than enough time to get through setup, tutorials, and spend some time getting to know the title. Plus, this trial comes with the advantage of saving your progress and achievements should you go on to create a Stadia account and purchase the game for its full $59.99 price tag.

Google is also advertising this offer on the Stadia Store with a prominent banner showing that the game is available with a 120 minute free trial.

