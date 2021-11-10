Niantic’s new Pikmin Bloom game seems to cause notification issues for some Android users

Following its massive hit in Pokemon Go a few years ago, Niantic has returned with Pikmin Bloom, another Nintendo-based property that takes place in the real world. However, the release of Pikmin Bloom on Android seems to have come with a strange issue affecting notifications.

A growing number of users on Pikmin Bloom’s forums and Reddit are reporting that the game seems to be tied to notification issues. Specifically, the game seems to delay other apps from sending notifications while the game is open. Somehow, it seems to break outbound SMS messages as well, and, in some cases, notification/SMS duplicates also seem to occur.

These issues were first observed in beta versions of the game but went on to make it through to the final release. The folks over at Android Police were able to reproduce the issue on a device running Android 11, with SMS message notifications being delayed until Pikmin Bloom was closed. Uninstalling the game or force-stopping, it seems to be the solution, for the time being at least.

Niantic appears to be aware of this issue, according to the forum posts, but no official fix seems to be available yet.

It’s certainly a shame to see this issue persisting for many, as Pikmin Bloom seems like a fun time. 9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani called the step-based game “delightful” and “extremely simple and fun.”

