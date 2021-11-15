Deals: Nest Learning Thermostat hits $179, Chromecast with Google TV for $35, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Nest Learning Thermostat falling to a new 2021 low just in time to help with winter weather. That’s alongside a promotion to drop the Chromecast with Google TV to $35 and the first Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat deal delivers new 2021 low

Adorama is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179. Down from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer is $20 below our previous mention from earlier this fall, $70 off the going rate, and the best price of the year. This also matches the expected Black Friday price come next week. Not only is today’s discount a great chance to beat the rush, but also to ensure your new smart climate control system is set up before the winter weather really sets in. Google’s Nest Learning thermostat sports a slick design that won’t be quite as big of an eye-sore on the wall as other models, with a touchscreen display to pair with its Assistant voice control.

Chromecast with Google TV is just $35

Sling is now heading into the holiday season with quite the compelling way to score one of the recent Chromecast with Google TV on sale. Right now, you can pick up a one-month subscription to Sling TV with the latest Google streaming media player starting at $35. Typically you’d pay $50 for the device, with the added subscription running you $35, so today’s offer saves you $50 while also beating the expected Black Friday discount on the streamer, which will drop to $40.

Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features are a step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past, delivering a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. And with the Sling TV subscription thrown in, you’ll have even more TV to enjoy. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see first discount

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at a $50 discount in order to mark the very first price cut we’ve seen since launching back in August.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation paired with an Apple-style transparency mode, as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

