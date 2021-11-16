Pixel 6 pre-order bonus in Europe switches to Bose QC45 headphones after Bose 700 stock runs out

As stock has been hard to find in the US, it really seems as though Google’s Pixel 6 has been a hit in its first few weeks of availability. In the US, early orders came with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series, but buyers in Europe were offered a pair of Bose 700 headphones, a much higher value. Stock of that bonus has since dried up, but Google is now offering Pixel 6 pre-order buyers a pair of Bose QC45 headphones instead.

As noted by Caschys Blog, Google has put out a notice saying that its pre-order bonus of a pair of Bose 700 headphones with a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro has run out, even though pre-order periods ended almost three weeks ago.

However, Google isn’t leaving these buyers out to dry. Rather, the company will offer a pair of Bose QC45 headphones with Pixel 6 orders, as well as a Google Store credit of €75.

These are technically lesser headphones, with a price tag of €350 compared to the 700’s price of €399. However, the QC45’s are a newer pair of headphones and, in my opinion, are a bit more convenient for the average person since the earcups can fold up for better portability, something the 700’s lack. The €75 credit, too, is certainly generous on Google’s part, given the price difference at play.

Google’s notice reads (translated):

We have news … Due to their high popularity, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (worth 399.95 €) are currently not available […] being replaced by an incredible limited-edition bundle that includes a pair of the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in black valued at € 349.95 and includes a Google Store voucher worth € 75! A total gift value of 424.95 €! We apologize for the inconvenience…

It’s unclear if this change affects all regions that offered the bonus, or just select areas.

Bose 700 (left) vs Bose QC45 (right)

