Google Store: Pixel 6 buyers that forgot to order Pixel Buds A-Series will still get the freebie

Pixel 6 pre-orderers in the US and Canada are entitled to a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. In the rush to order, some Google Store buyers forgot to trigger the offer. Google today told those customers that they will be getting the free headphones and don’t have to do anything but wait.

Pre-ordering an unlocked Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from the US or Canadian Google Store will get you a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series headphones. The process involves adding both products to your cart “to receive the bundle offer.”

However, given the hectic conditions, some customers were not aware of the deal until after their pre-orders were placed. Some have canceled their orders to repeat the process at the expense of later ship dates.

In an email to customers and new notice at the top of the Google Store today, the company revealed that those affected will be getting free headphones. They will receive an email with details on how to redeem:

US/CA only: If you’re eligible for the Pixel Buds A-Series promotion but forgot to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order, don’t worry. We’ll send an email by November 3rd with next steps on how to redeem the offer.

Meanwhile, the notice has details about the waitlist that went live yesterday, while Google also explained that “some products may experience longer-than-expected delivery dates” and that the estimated arrival “can change.”

Check order status & delivery dates Due to strong demand, some products may experience longer-than-expected delivery dates. Estimated delivery dates can change. We recommend you check your order status on Google Store for up-to-date information. Get updates on out-of-stock devices Some products may occasionally run out of stock. If this happens, you can add yourself to the waitlist. We’ll notify you by email when the product is back in stock. You can also check back as inventory becomes available over time.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: