Deals: OnePlus 8T drops to $449, Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds at $248, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the OnePlus 8T at $449. That’s alongside Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Earbuds at $248 and the first discount on the Twelve South Qi charger that doubles as a picture frame. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T sees early Black Friday deal

OnePlus now offers its unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone with OnePlus Buds Z for $449. Down from $600, the overall package here saves you $201 and marks the best value we’ve tracked to date.

With no 9T coming this year, going with the OnePlus 8T at today’s discounted price is one of the best values in the brand’s lineup of Android handsets. Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, there’s a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and Warp Charge technology. There’s also the bundled Buds Pro that deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone in our previous review.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Earbuds are now on sale

Amazon is offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $248 in two styles. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount with $32 in savings attached as well as all-time low status.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise canceling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation.

Twelve South PowerPic mod doubles as a picture frame

Twelve South is now offering its new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $48. Marking the first discount we’ve tracked, this 20% in savings is a new all-time low and even $2 less than we’re expecting to see come Black Friday next week.

Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to put it under the tree.

