You can now pre-order the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand from Google, ships next month

- Nov. 18th 2021 12:13 am PT

With the launch of the Pixel 6, Google only had phone cases and the 30W charger available as day one accessories. You can now pre-order the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) with delivery scheduled for mid-December.

This $79/£69/€79 wireless charger is especially designed for the Pixel with a custom Stand UI that lets you quickly control audio and adjust smart home devices. At the very bottom, you’re able to select “Quiet” (for calls/sleeping) or “Performance” charging modes, with the latter causing the active cooling fan to kick in. 

The 2nd-gen Pixel Stand features a curved soft white rear and a (somewhat) minty base. It’s made of TPU and polycarbonate, while there’s “approximately 39% recycled material based on product weight.”

Google includes a 1.5m USB C-to-C cable and 30W power adapter that supports PD 3.0 with PPS in the box. Those accessories normally sell for $35.

Peak wireless power draw is 21W for the Pixel 6 and 23W for the 6 Pro. All other Qi-certified devices support up to 15W. Compared to the first-gen model, charging Pixel Buds will not require flipping the case upside down. That said, Pixel Buds A-Series does not support wire-free charging.

The Google Store product page for the 2nd-gen accessory switched from “Coming soon” to “Pre-order” alongside the launch of Black Friday deals. In the US, selecting the fastest shipping speed at pre-order gives you a December 14-15 delivery date for the Pixel Stand. Those in the UK are seeing December 15-16.

