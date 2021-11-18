You can now pre-order the 2nd-gen Pixel Stand from Google, ships next month

With the launch of the Pixel 6, Google only had phone cases and the 30W charger available as day one accessories. You can now pre-order the Pixel Stand (2nd gen) with delivery scheduled for mid-December.

This $79/£69/€79 wireless charger is especially designed for the Pixel with a custom Stand UI that lets you quickly control audio and adjust smart home devices. At the very bottom, you’re able to select “Quiet” (for calls/sleeping) or “Performance” charging modes, with the latter causing the active cooling fan to kick in.

The 2nd-gen Pixel Stand features a curved soft white rear and a (somewhat) minty base. It’s made of TPU and polycarbonate, while there’s “approximately 39% recycled material based on product weight.”

Google includes a 1.5m USB C-to-C cable and 30W power adapter that supports PD 3.0 with PPS in the box. Those accessories normally sell for $35.

Peak wireless power draw is 21W for the Pixel 6 and 23W for the 6 Pro. All other Qi-certified devices support up to 15W. Compared to the first-gen model, charging Pixel Buds will not require flipping the case upside down. That said, Pixel Buds A-Series does not support wire-free charging.

The Google Store product page for the 2nd-gen accessory switched from “Coming soon” to “Pre-order” alongside the launch of Black Friday deals. In the US, selecting the fastest shipping speed at pre-order gives you a December 14-15 delivery date for the Pixel Stand. Those in the UK are seeing December 15-16.

