Pixel 5a down to $349 as part of Google Fi Black Friday sale

The Google Store kicked off its Black Friday sales uncharacteristically early this year, and Fi is now following with a $349 Pixel 5a deal.

At $100 off, the Pixel 5a is now the same price as last year’s 4a. It’s amusingly referred to as the “Pixel 5a (5G)” on Fi, while it’s “Pixel 5a with 5G” elsewhere. The Google Store offers it for $399 until December 1.

The Pixel 5a has a 6.34-inch display (2400 x 1080 at 60Hz) with an 8-megapixel hole-punch front-facer in the top-left corner. There’s a large 4,680mAh (typical) battery that’s larger than the Pixel 6, but there’s no wireless charging. Other key specs include a Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB of RAM and the 12.2MP rear camera paired with a 16MP ultrawide.

To get the phone for $349, customers new to the Google MVNO “must transfer (port-in) your number to Fi from your current carrier to be eligible.” Afterwards:

Activate the phone on a new full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 90 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a new member of the purchaser’s group plan.

You must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

The discounted price will automatically apply during checkout. If you do not meet the conditions above, $100 will be charged to your Google Pay account.

Existing Fi customers are also eligible if they follow these steps:

Activate the phone on an existing full service plan (data-only SIMs do not qualify) within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email and keep the qualifying phone active on Google Fi for 90 consecutive days.

You must activate on the same Fi account used to purchase the phone or be a current member of the purchaser’s group plan. If you activate the phone on a new Fi account, you are not eligible for this promotion.

If you do not currently have Fi service and your last day of Fi service took place within the last 180 days as part of an existing single subscriber or group plan, you must also bring/transfer your number to Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email. Fi-to-Fi number transfers are not eligible.

The Google Fi store does not specify an end date on the $349 Pixel 5a offer, but it’s likely tied to Black Friday. Full terms are available here. Other deals include a Samsung Galaxy S21 for $399 and an S21+ or S21 Ultra at $599. The Note 20 Ultra is $699 and a $799 Z Flip 3 is also available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: