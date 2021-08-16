Google Fi now lets old subscribers use promotions previously limited to ‘new customers’

Last week, Google Fi started selling Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a notable $400 credit that goes towards your monthly bill. With that new addition, the Google MVNO also changed its promotion eligibility terms to allow old Fi subscribers to take advantage of deals meant for “new” customers.

Google has specifically changed its definition of who is a “new Fi customer.” The first criteria is still the original one: “someone who has never had Fi service.”

However, this is now joined by: “someone whose last day of Fi service took place more than 180 days before making a purchase with this promotion.” Similarly, you’re an “existing Fi customer” if you are “someone who currently has Fi service or whose last day of Fi service took place within the last 180 days.”

Previous promo terms were styled in the following manner with a straightforward definition of new:

A new Fi customer is somebody who is new to Google Fi on either a new plan, or a new member as a part of an existing group plan.

These new, more inclusive promotion terms mean those that used Google Fi years ago — as is often the case — can now take advantage of new device deals, which are oftentimes quite competitive. Under the old terms, somebody who tried Fi during the Nexus or early Pixel phone days and then ended their service would not get the $400 bill credit when pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

A past example with these more permissive terms would have allowed old Fi members to get the Pixel 4a 5G for $299 earlier this year. The $200 off was just for “new” subscribers, while current ones could get it for just a $100 discount.

If you are not sure of your customer status, you can check your billing history on the app or contact Fi support.

