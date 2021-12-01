Gboard’s latest Emoji Kitchen creations are perfect for dog lovers and gift givers alike

The latest batch of combinations out of Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen allows you to express your emotions through an adorable dog’s face, or give someone the gift they truly deserve this holiday season.

Since the debut of Emoji Kitchen in Gboard, the fun of combining two emoji into a sticker has become one of the more delightful parts of using an Android phone. Honestly, just one emotion isn’t enough sometimes, but mixing two together may help get your point across.

Perhaps you’d want to see a range of emotions and emoji as personified by another emoji like a hotdog, goat, or cat. Or maybe you just want to put a cowboy hat on your favorite emoji. Whatever you’re looking for, Emoji Kitchen has a range of options to suit every mood.

However, for the breadth of combinations currently available for cat owners, the dog emoji has thus far been left out of the kitchen. Announced as part of a suite of new features for those with Android phones, the latest beta update to Gboard includes an expansion to the Emoji Kitchen to combine the dog face emoji with numerous others.

Meanwhile, just in time for the holiday season, the Emoji Kitchen is also gaining support for the present/gift emoji. Now you can wrap up your favorite emoji as gifts for your friends, or perhaps enemies.

So far these two are the only emoji that Google has confirmed to be added, but it’s possible there are more left to be discovered. That said, any new additions to the Emoji Kitchen require going through the process of combining that emoji with the massive list of other supported emoji.

The new dog-related and gift-wrapped Emoji Kitchen creations are only available in the beta version of Gboard for now, but they should arrive to all Gboard users in the coming weeks.

