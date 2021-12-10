Bandwidth: Halo Infinite arrives on Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna adds new games

Microsoft’s cloud gaming push hit new heights this week, as one of Xbox’s biggest franchises made its way to xCloud. Halo Infinite is now available on Xbox Game Pass, complete with cloud support.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Halo Infinite is now available in the cloud

Microsoft released Halo Infinite earlier this week, not just to its Xbox consoles, but to PC and cloud gaming too. The title is available for free with Xbox Game Pass and can be streamed with an Ultimate tier subscription. This includes both multiplayer and campaign experiences.

Microsoft says:

Halo Infinite is the franchise’s most accessible game yet with free-to-play multiplayer and the full campaign available on day one with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

GeForce Now adds new titles, Mac optimization

Nvidia this week announced that GeForce Now would be getting support for Ubisoft account linking as well as better optimization on macOS, including 1600p streaming on MacBooks. Along with that news, the service has also added a few more games.

Amazon Luna celebrates The Game Awards with new games

Finally, Amazon Luna celebrated last night’s Stadia-absent Game Awards with a new ad and several new games.

Devil May Cry 5 (Luna+)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Luna+)

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Family Channel)

Amazon also discounted its Fire TV Stick Max + Luna Controller bundle and announced three more games coming soon to Luna.

Judgment (12/16, Luna+)

Myst (12/16, Luna+)

Rainbow Six: Extraction (Ubisoft+)

