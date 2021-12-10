Deals: Latest Google Nest cameras from $80, Motorola Edge 20 $200 off, Sonos sale, more

All of today’s best deals are live as we head into the weekend with a notable Google Nest camera sale from $80. That’s alongside an all-time low on the Motorola Edge 20 at $200 off and a rare Sonos holiday sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new 2021 Nest cameras are all on sale

B&H is now offering the new Google Video Doorbell (Battery) for $130. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts to date, with today’s offer saving you $50 while matching the all-time low.

While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that, on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s in addition to all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Check out the other deals from $80 right here.

Motorola Edge 20 packs Wi-Fi 6E and a 144Hz display

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $500. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low set only once before as a limited-time launch discount back in September. Since then, we’ve seen it drop to $600 for Black Friday, with today’s offer saving you an additional $100 from our last mention.

Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, the Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. On top of enhancements that live up to this device’s second-generation status like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, there’s also two-day battery life and a triple-camera array around the back.

Rare Sonos savings are now available from $99

After seeing some light post-Black Friday offers go live at the start of the month, Sonos is refreshing its certified refurbished storefront with a collection of rare discounts. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering price cuts on gear that hardly ever goes on sale to the very first markdowns on newer releases, there are plenty of notable offers here to make up for the lack of holiday savings in November. An easy highlight is the Sonos Arc Soundbar in white at $719. Having originally launched at the $799 price point, ongoing supply shortages have caused the retail price to permanently increase to $899. That saves you $180 by locking in today’s discount and marks the best price we’ve seen this year.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. I personally just picked up a Sonos Arc and am loving just how big an upgrade it is over the Beam I had. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

