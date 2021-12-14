Google Calendar for Android, iOS adding standard account avatar and switcher

Google is making a straightforward tweak to the Calendar mobile apps so that the first-party account switcher now appears in the top-right corner.

For whatever reason, Google Calendar has historically never followed the Workspace/G Suite convention of always showing the current account you’re signed in to. That’s now changing:

We’ve added account profile pictures in the top corner of Google Calendar on mobile so you can confidently tell which account you’re currently using and easily toggle between accounts.

The most obvious impact of this is how users will always know what account they’re creating an event in before heading to the “add” page. Otherwise, they have to manually switch under the “Add title” field, which is something that’s easily forgotten when moving quickly.

That said, the app will still show “events for all accounts you’re logged into, or any other calendar account you added,” while:

The account you’re active in will always be listed at the top of the accounts in the overflow menu.

This Google Calendar account switcher is rolling out now and will be fully available over the coming weeks for both paid Workspace and personal accounts.

More on Google Calendar:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: