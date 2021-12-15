Deals: Moto G Stylus 5G falls to $370, Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds $150, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, the Moto G Stylus 5G Android Smartphone has dropped to $370. That’s alongside Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds for $150 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto G Stylus 5G goes on sale for only the second time

B&H is now offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB Smartphone for $370. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at only the second notable discount yet, with today’s offer saving you $30 while also dropping to a new all-time low of $15 less than the previous discount.

Rocking a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display, the 2021 edition of this handset my not be a flagship device, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 480 SOC, two-day battery life, expandable microSD card storage, and a 48MP quad camera array around back. Though the biggest selling point on the Moto G Stylus is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds down to $150

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $150 in all four colors. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at a return to the launch discount and Amazon all-time low for only the second time.

Having just launched in October, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrive in four fresh colorways. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation, there’s 32 hours of battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Roku Express 4K+ falls to new Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $24. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 38% off and $6 below our previous Black Friday mention.

Delivering an impressive roster of stats in an affordable package, Roku’s new Express 4K+ arrives with all of the features you’d expect ranging from access to everything from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+ and more. This model also sports a refreshed remote that has a dedicated Apple TV+ button alongside other favorites, as well as both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

