The OnePlus Red Cable Club gives fans in India free bonuses and more

- Dec. 27th 2019 5:27 am PT

The rise of OnePlus from a fringe enthusiast brand to a fully-fledged competitor to the more established flagships has undoubtedly been driven by its community of fans. The latest move to help cultivate the rabid following is the OnePlus Red Cable Club.

This new online club gives OnePlus fans in India access to some extra features and bonuses including entry into prize draws, extended device support, and some discounts on any out-of-warranty repairs.

The plan takes its name from the iconic red and white cables that OnePlus has packed inside every one of its devices since launch. But, of course, for those of us outside of India, it’s a bit disappointing that we won’t get the opportunity to join the OnePlus Red Cable Club. Hopefully, we’ll see the firm extend the membership beyond Indian borders in the not-too-distant future though.

As for those membership benefits, you get a guaranteed free 50GB of extra online cloud storage for 1 year (from the point of sign-up), 50% discount on battery replacements for the OnePlus 3/3T, 5/5T, 6/6T, a 1-year extended warranty for the OnePlus 6T onwards, and the chance to win OnePlus goodies.

OnePlus Red Cable Club India

You just need a OnePlus device to join — including the OG OnePlus One — and the most recent Community app installed. Just log in, link your account and device IMEI and you should be accepted in no time. Considering the benefits on offer here, and the fact there doesn’t appear to be any extra costs associated, it’s more than worth the minor effort to join.

