Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE beats Black Friday pricing at $525, Surface Earbuds $100, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at $525. That’s alongside a notable 50% discount on Microsoft Surface Earbuds and the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE beats Black Friday

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $525. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at 25% off while beating our previous Black Friday mention by $25.

If the latest S21 series devices aren’t calling your name but it’s time for an upgrade, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a handful of flagship-caliber specs but at a more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life, and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. There’s also plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds were long overdue for a discount, now $100

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $100. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $60 under our previous mention. This is also still one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, as well.

Having just launched around a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound.

Save $100 on DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at an all-time low

B&H is now offering the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299. With delivery slated before Christmas, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while dropping to match our previous Black Friday mention for the all-time low.

DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minute of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review.

