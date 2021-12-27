Deals: Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch sees first discount, Chromebook all-time lows, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking, with the latest Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch going on sale for the first time. That’s alongside your choice of two different Chrome OS machines, including the HP Chromebase AiO with rotating screen or ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest Amazfit smartwatches on sale for the first times

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch for $190. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low of $40 off while also marking the very first notable discount since launching back in October.

Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build. Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on myriad sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. That’s not to mention the 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. You can save on the GTR 3 and GTS 3 wearables at $150 each, too.

HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen on sale

Amazon is now offering the HP 22-inch Chromebase AiO for $475. Normally fetching $600, today’s offer amounts to $125 in savings, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $5, and delivers a new all-time low.

Centered around a 21.5-inch 1080p display, there’s a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand underneath, which rests on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in a horizontal or vertical orientation, and the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover as well as Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage for some additional details.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 sports a detachable keyboard

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $270. Normally fetching $370, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before at $100 off. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjustable kickstand on the back.

Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as a magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

