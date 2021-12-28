Android 12 is now rolling out to the Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung’s rollout of Android 12 is back on full steam ahead, with the rollout resuming and even expanding to more regions for the company’s newest foldables. Alongside the latest devices, though, last year’s crop of Samsung smartphones is also now getting Android 12 including the Galaxy S20 series, Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 12/One UI 4.0 update in some regions to its Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Z Fold 2. This doesn’t come as a particular surprise considering these devices have been in beta for some time now, but Samsung is certainly ahead of schedule. It was previously detailed that the expected timeline would put these updates in January, with the base Galaxy S20 even having been supposedly delayed to a month later.

For the Galaxy S20 and Note 20, the Android 12 rollout appears to only be showing up in Switzerland so far, but it hits every device across the two lineups including Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also getting its Android 12 update in its stable form, with that update showing up in some other European countries.

So far, these updates have not shown up in the United States, but more users are reporting seeing the stable Android 12 update on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Stateside, as well as in Europe and South Korea. This comes after Samsung resumed its rollout following some issues. Samsung is also currently rolling out a third Android 12 beta to Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices.

