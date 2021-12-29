Deals: Sony Xperia 1 III $100 off, Anker 45W USB-C charger $19, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking and headlined by the Sony Xperia 1 III at $100 off. That’s alongside Anker’s 45W PowerPort III Pod USB-C Charger at $19 and Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab for $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia 1 III sees $100 discount

Adorama currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,198. Marking only the second discount to date since launching earlier this fall, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,298 price tag and returns to match the all-time low. The latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display, and the flagship specs don’t end there.

You’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto camera that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Grab a 45W USB-C Anker charger for just $19

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 45W PowerPort III Pod USB-C Charger for $19. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year at $1 below our previous mention and a new all-time low of 47% off.

While it’s not one of the all-new GaN models that Anker released earlier this year, the PowerPort III Pod still arrives as one of the best options for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form-factor can dish out 45W of power to a connected device over USB-C, making it a suitable option for iPhones or iPads alike.

Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab has Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is offering its Yoga Smart Tab 64GB Android Tablet for $160. Matched direct at Lenovo. Though the list price is $270, it’s been a while since we’ve seen it go for full MSRP. Today’s deal is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked, however, beating our previous mention by an additional $20 and coming within just $2 of the all time low.

This Android-powered Yoga Smart Tab delivers a 10.1-inch FHD display alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. When it comes to using this tablet for media consumption, the Dolby Atmos speaker and built-in kickstand make it a simple task. Plus, it doubles as a Google Assistant display should you need it.

