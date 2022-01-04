HyperX Clutch controller is ready for both Android and PC gaming

The latest gaming accessory from HyperX, the Clutch, is ready to be your next controller both at home on your PC and on-the-go on Android.

HyperX, HP’s gaming sub-brand, is well regarded for its high-quality headsets, and the company also offers a variety of keyboards, mice, and other accessories. Thus far, though, HyperX has not tried its hand at making a traditional game controller.

That changes today with the newly unveiled HyperX Clutch, a controller designed for mobile gamers, aptly named for its included phone grip. The grip is expandable, allowing it to fit phones as wide as 86mm — about 10mm wider than the Pixel 6 Pro — but more importantly it can be detached when you don’t need it.

HyperX built the Clutch to pull double duty between your phone and PC. Beyond the usual Bluetooth connection for your phone, the Clutch also includes connectivity for a 2.4GHz wireless receiver plugged into your PC. When you’re ready to move from your phone to your desktop, simply detach the phone clip, flip the bottom switch, and continue playing wirelessly.





Or you can plug it in, so you’re also charging the controller back up to take on-the-go. You shouldn’t need to plug it in too often though, as the HyperX Clutch is designed to last for up to 19 hours on a charge. Otherwise, the Clutch is a standard full-size game controller, with an ABXY layout, analog triggers, and textured sticks & grips, ready for most any controller-compatible game.

This purpose-built combination of PC and Android gaming accessories comes at a perfect time, with Google recently announcing that Play Games will be coming to Windows. The HyperX Clutch is also catered to cloud gamers, who want to switch between screens as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

The HyperX Clutch is expected to launch sometime in March, with a retail price of $49.99.

