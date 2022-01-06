Deals: Fitbit Charge 5 falls to new all-time low, Samsung microSD cards from $23, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Fitbit Charger 5 dropping to $110. That’s alongside Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards from $23 and the first price cut on the Arlo Essential Indoor 1080p Camera. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG monitoring is down to the best price yet

HSN currently offers the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $110. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $70 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $20 under the Black Friday discount.

Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage.

Save on Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC Card for $43. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at 22% in savings as well as the second-best price to date at within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday. The 128GB version is also on sale for $23, down from $35. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too.

Arlo Essential Indoor 1080p Camera sees first discount

Speaking of all-time lows like the Fitbit Charge 5 above, Amazon is now also offering the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $78. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the very first notable discounts since launching last year, with today’s offer saving you 22% and marking a new all-time low.

Delivering a standalone smart home security camera that pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi, Arlo Essential sports an indoor design that’s backed by a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view. Alongside a built-in siren, there’s two-way talk capabilities as well as support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Night vision, motion alerts, and a unique automated privacy shield round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem.

