Sony details Android 12 update, rolling out now for Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III

After Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola and, of course, Google have detailed their specific Android 12 rollouts it’s now the turn of Sony explaining what Xperia owners can expect within the system upgrade.

For those unaware, Sony’s flavor of our favorite mobile OS is lightweight with just a few changes to the AOSP builds utilized by all Android OEMs. While the changes are minimal, Xperia owners do gain a few added features to enhance the experience with the 21:9 aspect ratio.

Sony recently posted a non-descript support page for the Android 12 update, the upcoming release will contain all of the core features that Pixel owners have become accustomed to since it arrived back in mid-October:

With Android 12, you can now take scrolling screenshots. Operate your Xperia device with just one hand using the newly revamped one-handed mode. Use the dim screen feature to go easier on your eyes in a dark environment. Use Nearby Share for easy Wi-Fi sharing. Android 12 protects your privacy more than ever before with new features called Mic/Camera Indicator and Approximate Location.

Sony is implementing the added Privacy Dashboard complete with status bar indicators for microphone and camera access. As part of these enhanced privacy controls, you’re able to better control location preferences with approximate and precise location options available for all apps on your device – once your Xperia device is updated to Android 12.

There seems to be some tweaks to the one-handed mode on Xperia devices with Android 12, too. It’s not immediately clear if this is a complete switch to the Reachability clone found within Android 12 for Pixel devices, this new method shifts your smartphone UI downwards to help make interactions with upper app and system sections easier.

There is also room in the Xperia Android 12 update for the Scrolling Screenshots feature that was first added to AOSP. When taking a screenshot, a pop-up will appear in the bottom left of your display with a “Capture more” toggle that will expand the image beyond what is currently in view. This makes it easier to capture everything you want in one image with the ability to crop to highlight the most important regions.

Extra Dim has also joined the Android 12 update for Xperia devices, with a dedicated toggle to quickly lower display brightness in dark environments. Another addition is the ability to share Wi-Fi networks using the Nearby Share feature.

According to XDA Developers, the Android 12 update is now already beginning to roll out for the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III with build number 61.1.A.1.149. The OTA update also includes the December 2021 security patch but is only available in a limited capacity in selected regions including Russia and East Asia.

