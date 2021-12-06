Oppo shares stable ColorOS 12 roadmap for more devices in select regions

After an initial beta rollout, Oppo has now shared an official stable roadmap for ColorOS 12, which is based upon Android 12 for some regions.

Currently, the only Oppo device to get updated to the stable Android 12 build of ColorOS is the Find X3 Pro. The flagship in the Oppo lineup is slowly getting updated across the globe after an expanded beta phase for the flavorsome software build.

According to XDA-developers, it looks like we’ll see a further four devices updated by the end of December with the ColorOS 12 beta opening for three more. That would mean that Oppo will have eight devices in total running the very latest Android 12 version by the end of 2021. While that doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s a massive improvement over recent years.

image: XDA

image: XDA

The timeline will see last year’s exceptional Find X2 series updated from December 20, while the Reno 6 Pro and limited Diwali Edition device will get ColorOS 12 from December 22. The standard Reno 6 will begin to see the OTA from December 28:

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Ren 6 Pro Diwali Edition

Oppo Reno 6 5G

As for the beta, the Reno 5 Pro and F19 Pro+ will be eligible from December 10. Finally, the Oppo A74 5G will be able to sign up to test Android 12 and ColorOS 12 from December 28:

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

Oppo F19 Pro+

Oppo A74 5G

Unfortunately, this roadmap is only currently confirmed for India, but it’s highly likely that European and remaining global regions will follow shortly afterward. To check if you are able to update your eligible device, head to Settings > About Phone > Tap the ColorOS version number.

