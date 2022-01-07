Deals: TCL 6-Series mini-LED Google TVs $300 off, moto G100 smartphone $450, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $300 discounts on TCL mini-LED 120Hz Google TVs. That’s alongside the moto G100 Android Smartphone at $450 and these Anker Android accessories from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TCL’s new 6-Series mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs $300 off

Best Buy is now offering the new TCL 6-Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $1,000. With a typical $1,300 price tag, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $300 off while beating our previous mention by $200. This is also one of the first overall price cuts we’ve seen, too.

As one of the latest TVs from TCL, its new 6-Series arrives with a 65-inch 4K QLED Mini-LED panel backed by a native 120Hz variable refresh rate that sports 240 dimming zones for better contrast between its vivid colors and dark blacks. Over on the smart side of its feature set, Google TV headlines for access to all of your favorite streaming services. And to round out the package, you’re looking at a single HDMI 2.1 port to go with three standard inputs, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more. Dive into our first impressions hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

moto G100 Android smartphone sees $150 discount to low of $450

Motorola is currently offering its new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $450. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer matches the Black Friday discount at $150 off the usual $600 going rate and is the lowest since. Motorola’s latest mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage .

Anker’s new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $17

Anker is ending the week by kicking off with its latest Amazon storefront sale. Headlined by its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger for $17. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at only the second discount we’ve tracked since launching back in September at $3 off and matching the all-time low.

As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as an Google Pixel companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Shop more from $11.

