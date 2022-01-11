Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch day discount, Hisense Android TV $400 off, more

All of today’s best deals include a launch day discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. That’s alongside Hisense Android TVs at $400 off and Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook at $449. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sees launch day discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $700 bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card. Having just gone on sale today with a $700 list price, you’re looking at one of the first offers overall as well as the best promotion available on Samsung’s latest handset.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Score 65-inches Hisense Dolby Android 4K Smart TV at $400 off

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote (65H8G1, 2021 Model) for $600. Regularly $1,000, this is $400 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. According to the Hisense site, this is essentially an Amazon exclusive, but you will find third-party Walmart sellers asking for over $860 right now.

Alongside Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, this 4K display brings direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps via its Android ecosystem with Google Assistant voice command support, a dedicated gaming mode, and full-array local dimming. It boasts four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook hits $449

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook 8GB/128GB for $449. Down $50 from its list price, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve seen for the higher-end model since its release in September.

Delivering a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen OLED display, this Chromebook is made for content consumption while on the go. The Snapdragon SC7180 processor also offers eight cores and a 2.55GHz clock speed for “outstanding overall performance.” You’ll also find 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of eMMC flash storage for a solid experience all around. Plus, this Chromebook weighs just 2.2 pounds and measures 0.27-inches thin, making it ultra-portable. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: