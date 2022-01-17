Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G $200 off, HP 14-inch Chromebook, Sony XM4 earbuds, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. That’s alongside HP’s latest 14-inch 11th Gen Chromebook at $465 and Sony’s popular XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G now $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,600 in three different styles. Normally fetching $1,800, these $200 in savings amount to the third-best discount we’ve seen and delivers the lowest price since back in early December. As we still wait to see exactly what Samsung has in-store for its Galaxy S22 devices come next month, today’s offer lets you get in on the latest folding experience at a discount instead.

Centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G arrives with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888, which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

HP’s latest 14-inch 11th Gen Chromebook falls to all-time low

Amazon is now offering the latest HP Chromebook 14b for $465. Normally fetching $580, like you’ll pay direct from HP, today’s offer marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen and amounts to a new Amazon all-time low.

HP’s latest Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen display that’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor. Backed by 128GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, this Chromebook is just as well-equipped for browsing the web away from the desk as it is tackling school work this semester. Not to mention, you’re looking at backlit keys, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a wide selection of I/O like dual USB-C slots, an HDMI output, and more.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds hit $248

Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 in two styles. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching late last year with $32 in savings attached. In fact, we’ve only seen these new earbuds sell for less once over Black Friday.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

