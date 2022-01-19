Deals: OnePlus 9 Pro sees $224 discount, DJI Mini SE bundle, more

All of today’s best deals include a $224 off OnePlus 9 Pro deal with its Hasselblad-backed cameras in tow. That’s alongside a DJI Mini SE bundle at $355 and Wyze Smart Scale S for $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras now $224 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone in Pine Green for $845. Normally fetching $1,069, this is $5 under our previous mention, the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday, and $224 off. Delivering flagship specs for less, the OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if you don’t want to wait for the OnePlus 10 series to inevitably launch in the US at some point later this year, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Bundle DJI Mini SE with $180 worth of accessories for $355

B&H is now offering the DJI Mini SE Quadcopter with accessory combo kit for $355. Normally everything in this package would run you $480, today’s offer saving you $125 in total. On top of the $299 drone itself, there’s a spare battery, 128GB SanDisk microSD card, backpack, and more to kickstart your setup.

DJI Mini SE launched last year as one of the company’s most affordable drones yet, sporting a folding design that weighs under 249G, so you don’t need to register it to begin flying. That’s alongside a built-in 3-axis gimbal-backed camera setup capable of capturing 12MP stills and 2.7K videos, a 30-minute runtime per battery, and included controller. You can get all of the details over at DroneDJ on what to expect from the mini, yet mighty drone.

Wyze Smart Scale S tracks heart rate and more

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Scale S for $20. Regularly up to $27 on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked there. While you will find this model going for $19 direct from Wyze, the shipping brings the total to nearly $30 there.

Designed to work alongside Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, this one tracks body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and your heart rate. It provides a 3.5-inch display, companion app tracking, eight user profiles, and it will even support your furry friends with pet mode.

