When will the OnePlus 10 Pro be available?

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a 2022 flagship across the board, but we don’t know when the device will see a release date in most countries. Here’s what we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro’s release date.

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to China first

The OnePlus 10 Pro is technically already available, with the phone set to launch in China on January 13, 2022.

Thanks to that launch, we already know what the OnePlus 10 Pro brings to the table. It has an updated design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and an updated Hasselblad camera setup that includes a super-wide 150-degree FOV camera. The phone also packs 80W fast charging and Android 12 out of the box.

The only thing we don’t currently know is the price point, even though that would directly translate to the eventual pricing in the US and other global regions.

When will the OnePlus 10 Pro see a release date in other countries?

The unfortunate truth is that, right now, we simply don’t know the OnePlus 10 Pro’s release date for other countries. This is because this release strategy is brand new territory for the brand, but there are some places we can look for a guess.

Firstly, there’s the history of OnePlus global launch timing. The OnePlus 9 series was launched on March 23, 2021 in the US and globally, with the OnePlus 8 series launching on April 14, 2020. That means that, most likely, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro (and probably the OnePlus 10) sometime in late March or early April. That would be our best guess right now for a OnePlus 10 Pro release date.

Along with that, we can look at Oppo’s release schedule, as the company often launches phones first in China with a later global release. The Oppo Find X3 series launched in China on March 19, 2021, and made a debut in Europe and other regions on March 30. By that logic, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s release date would be falling sometime in January. This seems unlikely, though, given that OnePlus has a long history of teasing its smartphone launches well ahead of time, and the brand hasn’t teased a global launch yet in any capacity.

