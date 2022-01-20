Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live hit $90, Philips Hue bundle $60, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Buds Live dropping to $90. That’s alongside an Assistant-enabled Philips Hue White Ambiance starter set for $60 and JBL speakers from $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fall to $90

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $90. Regularly $170, like they currently fetch at Best Buy, this is up to $80 or 47% in savings, and the lowest price we can find. It is also $20 below the price we tracked during Prime Day 2021.

Sporting AKG-tuned 12mm drivers with “enhanced bass tone,” today’s Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal brings “studio-quality sound” to your mobile setup. Alongside up to 29-hours of playback via the wireless charging-ready case, these earbuds deliver active noise cancellation to block out distracting environmental sounds when traveling, enjoying some audio books and music, working out, and more. You can also learn even more in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue’s White Ambiance smart starter set hits $60

Philips Hue is currently offering its White Ambiance Smart 4-Bulb HomeKit Starter Set for $60. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low. Including everything you need to get started with the popular Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter kit packs four white LED smart bulbs.

On top of just being dimmable, each of these White Ambience bulbs have adjustable lighting temperatures for cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. That’s alongside the HomeKit-enabled bridge, which allows the entire package to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant right out of the box.

JBL Charge 5 and Go 3 portable Bluetooth speakers on sale from $40

Woot offers the JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $150. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $180 as you’ll find from Amazon, today’s offer is an all-around rare offer to begin with, but also takes $30 off to deliver the first markdown we’ve seen in several months.

As one of the latest additions to JBL’s roster of portable Bluetooth speakers, its Charge 5 arrives with a capable audio array comprised of dual bass radiators, seperate tweeters, and a driver optimized for the form-factor. Its 20-hour battery not only keeps the tunes going all day, but also can be used to refuel your smartphone in a pinch. Not to mention, its IP67 water-resistance means it can tag along almost anywhere. Plus, save on the JBL Go 3 Speaker from $40.

