YouTube TV starts streaming NBA games in 4K

Google’s YouTube TV service added support for 4K streaming last year on some channels and some content, with sports being one of the first places to enjoy the increased quality. Now, NBA games are starting to become available on YouTube TV in 4K.

As The Streamable reports, YouTube TV has started streaming select NBA games in 4K quality. Not all games are available with 4K support, but one example of a supported title can be seen in the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunders vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, which will air on January 22.

To see this NBA game, and others, in 4K you’ll need to be subscribed to YouTube TV’s 4K tier, which is a $19.99/month add-on. YouTube TV is still offering 4K to new subscribers for $9.99/month for the first year. In the case of this game, too, you’ll need to have NBA League Pass. That add-on costs $49.99/season or $14.99/month.

YouTube TV also offers 4K on seven other channels including Discovery, ESPN, NBC Sports, FX, Fox Sports, National Geographic, and Tastemade. The “4K Plus” add-on also delivers support for unlimited simultaneous streams and offline downloads for recorded content.

