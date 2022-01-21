OnePlus 10 tipped to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while ‘OnePlus 10R’ goes for Dimensity 9000

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available in China, but waiting on a global release. Ahead of that, more details are coming out surrounding the rest of the OnePlus 10 lineup, including that a supposed “OnePlus 10R” will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip in place of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

OnePlus has historically used Qualcomm chips almost exclusively, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 series powered by the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870, in the case of the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus Nord 2 was one of the brand’s first MediaTek-powered devices, but it seems it may not be the last.

Android Central reports with a “high degree of confidence” that the “OnePlus 10R” will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or any other Qualcomm chip. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 10 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, contrary to some recent rumors that claimed the phone would use MediaTek instead.

Why the disparity? It likely comes down to availability. Where the OnePlus 10 will be sold globally including the US market, the 10R will likely only come to India and other parts of Asia. In the US, the use of Qualcomm’s chips includes the company’s modems, which have been proven to work better with US networks.

Despite the change, there likely won’t be much of a performance gap. If MediaTek’s claims turn out to be true, Dimensity 9000 will easily compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on performance.

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10R are expected to arrive in Q2 of this year according to this report, which should also bring expanded availability of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

