Google looks to confirm ‘Pixel 6a’ branding in coloring book sent to Superfans

In recent days, some Pixel Superfans received a free Nest Audio, Pixel 6 Pro socks, and coloring book. That last item of the care package looks to have inadvertently revealed that Google’s next phone will be named the “Pixel 6a.”

According to Droid-Life, this coloring book shows various current products in the Made by Google lineup. They are basically the still image product family shots that the Google Store likes to use but in an outlined and uncolored form.

This book features a table of contents noting the “featured products” and there’s a reference to the “Pixel 6a” on one page. The product does not actually appear in the designated page(s), but everything else uses proper branding. Google adding an “a” after “6” is not a surprise name by any stretch of the imagination, but the presumed confirmation is nice.

It of course follows the Pixel 3a, 4a, and 5a, though the first two “affordable” phones were unique — in retrospect — for having two sizes. With the Pixel 5a and from what we know so far of the 6a, there will only be one phone in the family.

We previously reported that the Pixel 6a will run on Google Tensor, but have a downgraded camera system from the Pixel 6. It will feature the same 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor used by the Pixel 3 to 5a instead of the 50-megapixel GN1 from Samsung. That said, there will be a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide from the Pixel 6, and 12-megapixel IMX355 selfie camera.

Renders show a device that looks near-identical to the Pixel 6 series, though it’s smaller and looks to have a 6.2-inch screen (compared to 6.4″ on the entry Pixel 6). There is also no headphone jack with a release possibly coming in May.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: