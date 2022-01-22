Google Pixel 6a tipped to move back to a May release date this year

- Jan. 22nd 2022 6:58 am PT

0

We’ve already heard a fair bit about Google’s Pixel 6a, but it seems the phone is set to launch earlier than the past couple of models. According to a reliable tipster, Google’s Pixel 6a will see a release date sometime in May.

According to Max Jambor, a pretty reliable source with a good track record, the Pixel 6a is set to debut sometime in May 2022, pushing its release date much earlier than the past two Pixel a-series devices.

Google’s Pixel 4a debuted in August 2020, due to pandemic-related delays, and the Pixel 5a saw the same launch window alongside vastly limited availability. However, there is precedent for Google launching an a-series device in May, as that’s when the original Google Pixel 3a made its debut. In fact, that device was launched on stage at Google I/O, which seems feasible for Google to repeat with this new device.

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to pick up on what the Google Pixel 6 started, with a revamped design and the use of a Google Tensor chip with a lesser camera compared to the flagship models. This is also expected to be Google’s first budget device without a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, Google is also rumored to launch its first Pixel-branded smartwatch within this same window, according to another recent rumor from Jon Prosser. We also just reported on Google developing a new Chromecast device which is set to launch this year.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones