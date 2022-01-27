Google’s online coloring book goes in-depth on hardware hues while offering wearable hints 

Besides the physical comic book that looks to have confirmed the “Pixel 6a” name, Google also made an online version to celebrate the “inspiration, beauty, and application of hardware colors developed” and used for its products.

At colors.withgoogle.com, you’ll find 10 outlined illustrations of various Google products that you can very easily color, including the Pixel 6, Nest Cam, Pixel Buds A-series, Nest Hub/Max, Nest Audio, Nest Thermostat, Nest Wifi, and Chromecast with Google TV.

This digital experience was a collaboration between a group of designers and makers within Google’s Hardware Design Studio. It is a companion to a physical coloring book celebrating the inspiration, beauty, and application of hardware colors developed by the CMF, Color, Material, & Finish team.

You can use one of 14 shades to fill in the drawings, with Google Hardware providing a fascinating explanation and description of each color. Some shades, like Just Black and Clearly White, are well-known to owners of Pixel and Nest products.

Just Black: Minimal, deep, stealth and dark neutral. Inspired by the color of Licorice. Just Black is our Dark Neutral Black that is shared in the Pixel & Wearables portfolio. Clearly White: Clean, crisp, bright, and light neutral. Taking inspiration from the soft warm material cotton. Clearly White is our Light Neutral that is shared across the entire Google product portfolio. Lemon Pop: Vibrant, uplifting, providing optimism and positivity. A bright, expressive fluorescent Lemon color. Lemon Pop is used as a signature pop color in the Pixel & Wearables portfolio. Pale Yellow: Warm, sunny, buttery, and approachable. Pale Yellow is inspired by the color of the rising sun. Pale Yellow is a color shared on the Pixel & Wearables product lines. Linen: Light, natural, comfortable, offering harmony and balance. Inspired by the natural color of linen. Linen is a color you can see on the Nest products. Warm Stone: Earthy, mellow, rich color providing a dark warm neutral. Warm Stone is inspired from the earth colors that you can see on ceramics. Warm Stone is a color in the Nest portfolio. Sunrise: Vivid, bold, cheerful color, offering hope and happiness. Warm color inspired the sunshine. Sunrise can be seen in the Nest Portfolio. Shell: Playful, pink tone, inspired from the setting sun. Inspired by the pink tones of shells from the ocean. This warm playful color can be seen in the Nest portfolio. Coral: Strong, dynamic color offering a bold perspective. This bold vivid color is a signature expressive that has been used across our Hero products for Pixel & Nest. Dark Olive: Drab, deep color, which is inspired from nature. This color is inspired from the deep greens seen in nature. This color is used throughout the Wearables portfolio. Sorta Sage: Airy, tranquil, fresh color creating peace of mind. Inspired from growing green seen in nature. This Sage color is shared throughout the Google portfolio. Barely Blue: Cool, mindful, cheerful color offering calmness. This soft blue is inspired from the cool tones in water. Barely Blue is a color seen in the Nest range of products. Sky: Serene, clean, smooth color, communicating openness. This airy color provides an expressive neutral. Sky is seen in the Nest portfolio. Coral Pop: Energetic highlight, acting as a strong bold pop color. This vivid color offers an iconic pop for Google. Coral Pop can be seen across the Pixel & Nest portfolio.

What’s more notable are the shades that we’ve yet to see. For example, the “Wearables portfolio/product lines” is said to have used Lemon Pop and Pale Yellow. Today, the Pixel Buds are Google’s only wearables. We’ve seen Dark Olive for the A-Series, but those two shades of yellow could be something that appears in future products, like the Pixel Watch — either as the body or bands.

