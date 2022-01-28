Deals: Fitbit Charge 5 falls to new Amazon low of $120, Anker chargers, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by the Fitbit Charge 5 at $120. That’s alongside Anker’s Nano Pro USB-C chargers from $17 and the Beats Fit Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Charge 5 deal delivers a new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $120 in two styles. This price is also matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low of 33% off while undercutting our previous mention by $10 from over the holidays.

Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers in all colors on sale

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger in all four colors for $17. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen period, today’s offers are down from $20 and delivering new all-time lows on the entire lineup of styles. As Anker’s latest and most compact charger, its new Nano Pro still packs 20W of power output over a USB-C PD port. Perfect as a Pixel companion, or any other smartphone for that matter, it sports a unique design that comes in one of four colors. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

If 20W of power won’t cut it, Anker’s offical Amazon storefront is also rolling those rare savings over to another one of its new chargers. Right now, the 40W Nano Pro 2-port USB-C Charger is also on sale, dropping to $30 in a variety of styles. Delivering the first price cuts on the expanded palette of colors, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows from the usual $36 going rate. This one packs much of the same design cues as the lead deal, just with a second USB-C port and twice as much power.

Score the all-new Beats Fit Pro with a $20 gift card

Amazon is now offering the all-new Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Sport Earbuds with a $20 Amazon gift card for $200. Normally fetching $200 for the earbuds alone, the added $20 credit has been about as good as it gets for scoring the new releases without paying full price.

Delivering the brand’s latest flagship earbuds, the new Beats Fit Pro arrive with a true wireless design geared towards tagging along on workouts thanks to IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

