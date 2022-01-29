Verizon’s Visible outage leaves customers unable to send text messages [Update: Fixed]

It’s not just you: Verizon’s Visible MVNO is currently experiencing an outage that is preventing customers from sending text messages.

Update: Visible’s SMS service has been restored.

Starting around 11:30am PT on Saturday morning, Visible customers across the United States have found themselves unable to send text messages via SMS. The outage seems to be fairly widespread, with 9to5Google able to test that both iPhone and Android devices in various parts of the country are unable to send messages.

In our testing, incoming and outgoing phone calls seem to still work as expected, and MMS messages and iMessages can be both sent and received normally. Additionally, Visible customers can even still receive incoming text messages, but they cannot be replied to.

So far, neither Visible nor its support team have confirmed the outage, but numerous customers have reached out to the company on Twitter to report their inability to send messages.

@Visible I've been unable to send texts for a couple of hours now. Can receive them fine as well as send and receive calls, but can't text out. Any idea what the issue is? — Jeff Pierce (@jiffypoppa) January 29, 2022

@Visible nobody can send the SMS messages for the last hour or two. Fix your stuff!!! — crazypostman (@crazypostman) January 29, 2022

Anybody w/ Visible having trouble sending text messages today? — Kyle Bradshaw (@SkylledDev) January 29, 2022

As the outage has been ongoing for over three hours now with no public confirmation of the issue, it’s hard to estimate when precisely Visible’s network will be able to send text messages again. According to falakr on Reddit, who claims to have spoken to a support agent, Visible’s engineers are aware of the issue and are recommending that customers toggle Airplane Mode on and off every hour or so, to see if the outage has been resolved.

We’ve reached out to Visible, but they did not respond before publication. We’ll be keeping this post updated with any future word from the company including when the outage has been resolved.

Update 5:15pm: As of around 4:30pm PT Saturday evening, Visible customers were able to send SMS text messages without issue, according to multiple reports on Twitter. We were also able to independently confirm that service has been restored.

