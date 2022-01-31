‘Wii Shop Channel’ extension for Google Chrome plays Nintendo’s iconic music on shopping sites

Google Chrome extensions are useful for a variety of reasons, from keeping your password manager a click away to checking your grammar. Some extensions, though, really think outside of the box, like the “Wii Shop Channel Music” extension for Google Chrome which puts the iconic tune on any shopping site you visit.

Developed by Corbin Davenport – a name you might recognize from XDA – this extension has one simple goal. Whenever you visit a website designed for shopping, the extension starts playing Nintendo’s iconic Wii Shop Channel music as long as you’re on that site.

The extension was first published in late 2020, but has been updated this week to a vastly superior version 2.0 which includes more websites and features. Some examples of sites that trigger the music include Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, Google Shopping pages, and many others.

Beyond the expanded site support, this must-have extension now also includes the option to play the themes from the Wii U eShop, Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo DSi eShop, and the Coconut Mall theme. The extension has also added an easy-to-access pause button if, for some reason, you don’t want that wonderful tune for a moment.

The latest update to “Wii Shop Channel Music” is now available on Google’s Chrome Web Store, completely free. The extension also works with Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox.

