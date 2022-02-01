Deals: Bose QC 45 ANC headphones hit $279, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $150 off, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones going on sale for only the second time. That’s alongside a chance to score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at an all-time low and the Garmin Lily Smartwatch at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones go on sale for only second time

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Down from the usual $329 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is marking only the second discount to date at $50 off while matching the all-time low set before Black Friday.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to an all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet Wi-Fi 64GB for $380. Normally priced at $530, not only are you saving $150 with this deal, but also scoring the best price we’ve tracked for this product. If you’re in the market for a tablet for work, school, and entertainment all-in-one, then you’ve found the right place.

The large 12.4-inch screen makes for an easy switch between tabs and split screening for important tasks, while also functioning as a personal entertainment device to stream your favorite shows from in bed. Not to mention, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen to write, draw, or clip your art and notes easily and effectively to new documents or emails. With up to 1TB extra storage with a microSD card and a 10,090mAh battery, you’ll be paying for quality with this product. For more information, head over to our launch coverage.

Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more

Amazon is now discounting the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch to $150. Marking a return to the all-time low for one of the first times, this is the lowest since the holiday season at $50 off its usual $200 going rate.

As one of the more recent additions to the Garmin fitness tracker lineup, the new Lily Smartwatch launched last year with an array of workout features packed into its circular design. Including the ability to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health, there’s also up to 5-day battery life and more. While the standard version rocks a sportier look, there’s also a more premium style that’s also $50 off today with a leather band in tow. Head below for more.

