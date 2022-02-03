Google creates ‘Chromebook repair program’ for schools as education usage hits 50 million 

Google announced today that 50 million students and educators now use Chromebooks, and that it’s going to help schools find information about how to fix their devices with a new repair program site.
This latest education milestone makes for a 10 million user jump since Google last reported the metric in January of 2020. Citing that “large community,” Google now wants to “work with [its] partners to build towards a more sustainable device ecosystem.”
The “first step” is a Chromebook repair program in the United States that takes the form of a new website. It identifies devices with “commonly repaired components, like the keyboard, display, and palmrest.”
Online manufacturer guides will also show how to repair the devices, find tools to safely fix them, get replacement parts, find training, and get system update access if needed. This is just the first step, and we’re looking forward to hearing feedback to help grow and improve the program
Google is working with Lenovo and Acer, with more developments coming. In fact, the latter manufacturer already provides training for on-campus repair programs for teachers, IT, and even students (as a repair elective course).
As part of today’s announcement, Google also shared a study that it commissioned showing how “Chrome OS devices consume up to 46% less energy than comparable devices,” and that the more durable designs, especially for education usage, aid sustainability. The latest school-focused designs include:
- Acer’s latest Chromebooks bring tough designs, a 3:2 display, and more to schools
- HP announces Fortis line of durable education Chromebooks with LTE
