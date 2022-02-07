Deals: ASUS Chromebook CM3 hits $326, PNY storage Gold Box, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with the ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard leading the way. That’s alongside a 1-day PNY storage Gold Box sale and this ongoing Samsung Galaxy S21 FE discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 sports a detachable keyboard

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $326. While you’d more regularly pay $370, today’s offer amounts to only the fourth notable discount since launching last fall at $44 off. This also marks the best price we’ve seen in almost two months.

Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscren display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

PNY storage Gold Box sale starts at $15

Amazon is now taking up to 40% off a selection of PNY SSDs, memory cards, RAM kits, and more, with prices starting at under $15. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSD Card at $55. Down from $90, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings while marking a new all-time low.

Bringing 512GB of storage to your drone setup, DSLR, Android smartphone, or even a Nintendo Switch, PNY’s PRO Elite memory card sports 100MB/s transfer speeds. On top of the included SD card adapter, there’s also Class 10 performance and a durable design that can defend against drops, water, and more.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE sees first cash discount

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $600. Marking the very first cash discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $700 going rate and is a new all-time low. This technically matches the value of the gift card offer we saw on launch day, but without having to redeem credit on a future purchase to cash-in on the savings.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

