Fitbit tests ‘Quantified Self’ program where you ‘experiment on yourself’ to find activities that work 

Fitbit today offered a number of guided programs as part of its premium subscription. The Google-owned company is now testing one called Quantified Self that’s personalized and involves using “Fitbit data to figure out which strategies can meaningfully boost your stats.”

The name of this Labs Beta, which requires agreeing to an informed consent form, is a reference to the trend of using fitness trackers and other gadgets to closely measure various health metrics in order to improve.

Fitbit explains that Quantified Self is designed to find strategies that work for you as determined by data collected from your tracker or smartwatch. The company explains how “general guidelines don’t always work because your individual genetics, environment and health status can affect results.”

After the walkthrough and self-assessment prompts, the app offers strategies grouped under the categories fitness, mindfulness, sleep, and nutrition. Each lasts 28 days, with Fitbit prompting you about progress throughout for self-ratings.

Fitness Mindfulness Sleep Nutrition
Stretch for 5 min/day Deep breathing 5 min/day No caffeine after 12 PM every day No sugary beverages every day
Walk briskly at least 30 min/day Deep breathing 5 min for 3x/day No alcohol after 8 PM every day Drink 8 glasses of water every day
Run 1 mile/day Meditate 1x/day before bed No screen time after 9 PM every day Eat salad for lunch every day.
Work out at least 30 min/day Meditate for 10 min every day before bed No meat for 4 weeks
Do yoga 1x/day No sugar for 4 weeks
No processed foods for 4 weeks
Intermittent fasting (16:8 or 18:6) for 4 weeks

Fitbit will use heart, sleep, and weight metrics over 28 days to determine whether a strategy was beneficial to you. A dashboard view notes trends and changes over the four-week period.

  • Heart Rate Variability
  • Resting Heart Rate
  • Sleep Score
  • Restoration Score
  • Sleep Duration
  • Deep Sleep Duration
  • Awake Duration
  • Percent of REM Sleep
  • Weight

Fitbit’s Quantified Self program is only available for Premium users today. It seems to have started rolling out in recent days, and you can sign-up from the mobile app’s Discover tab > Guided Programs (at the very bottom) > Quantified Self. Afterward, the app will appear in the Home tab alongside other stat tiles.

