Google auto-enabled 2SV for over 150M people leading to 50% decrease in compromised accounts

Last year, Google started automatically enabling 2-Step Verification for end users. It has now successfully done so for 150 million people and this 2SV requirement has resulted in a 50% decrease of compromised Google Accounts.

The company announced this result — “compared to those not enrolled” in 2SV — as part of Safer Internet Day. Google will continue auto enrollments in 2022, though it did not provide another target number, as it prevents somebody that knows your password from logging in to your account unless they also have physical access to your phone.

This decrease speaks volumes to how effective having a second form of verification can be in protecting your data and personal information. And while we’re proud of these initial results, and happy with the response we have received from our users and the community, we’re excited about other ongoing work we’re doing behind the scenes.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) involves tapping ‘yes’ on a signed-in phone after entering your email and password, or plugging-in (or tapping via NFC) a physical security key into the device. Security Keys built into Android that communicate over Bluetooth are also available, while there’s the Google Smart Lock app for iOS. In all, Google says that “over two billion devices around the world automatically support this technology” today.

Google encourages people to manually enable 2SV on their accounts, as well as periodically take a Security Checkup and use a password manager. There’s also the Advanced Protection Program for high-profile users.

More on Google Accounts:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: