Assistant Guest Mode supporting more languages & Google Fi getting family location sharing 

For Safer Internet Day 2022, Google is previewing a handful of new features across several products, including Assistant, Fi, and Account security, and a slew of related initiatives.

On the “Putting you in control” tentpole, the “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode” command is launching in nine new languages over the coming months:

Danish, Indonesian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Thai, Mandarin (Taiwan), and Hindi

This joins the existing seven: English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, and Korean.

Enabling this mode that first launched last year on Smart Displays and speakers means most Assistant activity isn’t saved to your Google Account, while calendar entries, contacts, and other personal results won’t be shown. It’s accompanied by a different clock face.

Meanwhile, Google Fi will soon let you share your location with family members right from the companion app:

Your family members can choose to share their location for a set period of time, until the setting is turned off, or not at all.

Google next month is introducing “Account Level Enhanced Safe Browsing.” Following the Chrome version, it can be enabled during a Security Checkup — which people took 1.5 billion times in 2021 — or in account settings to get Google’s “broadest security protection against threats you encounter on the web and against your Google Account.”

In addition to sharing other 2-Step Verification stats today, Google also detailed how it’s again working to expand 2SV adoption, especially ahead of the 2022 midterm elections in the US. Google today also highlighted the security features of Meet for education users.

Lastly, Google is donating $5 million and partnering with the Khan Academy to create “free, online lessons that will help teach people how to stay safe online.”

We’ll contribute $5 million so that Khan Academy can create accessible, easy to understand and actionable online safety content for its 18 million monthly users around the globe.

