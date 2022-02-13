Google Voice for Android updated with Smart Reply suggestions 

- Feb. 13th 2022 1:47 pm PT

AI-generated replies based on context have flourished over the years across Google apps and services. The latest example of Smart Reply is in Google Voice for Android.

Smart Replies show up just above the “Type a message” field on eligible conversation with or without the keyboard. In our brief usage, they do not consistently load in all existing threads.

Up to three suggestions are offered in simple pills, and they only appear for “outgoing SMS messages.” That bar quickly disappears after you’ve replied. Be aware that tapping will automatically send the reply rather than first placing it in the text field for additional edits, like with Gmail. This behavior is also found in Google Messages, but I’m finding the initial quality of Smart Replies in Voice to be just fine and ideally would allow for one or two tweaks before manually sending.

We’ve encountered Smart Replies in Google Voice with version 2022.01.24 for Android. They are not yet on iOS or the web, with their presence ideal for the latter platform.

Google Voice Smart Reply
In other news, the paid enterprise service now makes it so that “calls from European Google Voice numbers to mobile and landline numbers in many European countries will be included with the cost of the Google Voice license.” This went into effect beginning Tuesday, February 8.

Previously, these calls were subject to domestic and international rates. This change will reduce the cost of staying connected with your colleagues, partners, and customers distributed in Europe.

